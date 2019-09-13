One killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died following a crash Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Darlington County, according to the coroner.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the collision happened on S.C. 151 near the Pine Ridge community.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the crash happened around 1:05 p.m. The driver of a Dodge minivan was pulling out a driveway and turned in front of the tractor-trailer, which was heading north on S.C. 151, he said.
The driver of the minivan was killed in the collision, according to Collins. He added the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.