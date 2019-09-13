Four arrested over pine straw dispute, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four men are facing charges after a dispute over pine straw, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Celsey Desha Richardson, 26, Javarus Vintrez Heath, 27, Brandon Mickel Carter, 29, and Kyle Kashawn Bunkey, 27, were arrested on Thursday and charged with breach of trust.
Deputies said the four suspects agreed to provide pine straw for landscaping at a residence on Westbrook Drive. After the victim paid, the suspects told the victim they placed additional bales of pine straw and demanded more money, the release states.
After the victim refused to pay more money, the suspects allegedly removed all pine straw from the home and fled the scene. Deputies said the four men were arrested following a traffic stop a short time later.
This incident is similar to other citizen complaints received by FCSO last week, the release states.
All four suspects are being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
