Flooding concerns grow as nearly 2,000 proposed homes are closer to becoming a reality

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - In one week, two meetings have taken place to discuss a proposal to bring a nearly 2,000 home development to Conway. One of the main concerns surrounding the development is flooding.
Natalie Wall lives along Longs Avenue Extension Road and said time and time again, she finds herself unable to take the road to where they need to go due to flooding.
“It’s become a joke. My husband and I joked after this last hurricane ‘Well, I guess we’re going to have to take the long way to Food Lion.’ It just, it happens that often,” said Wall.
She said her home is 40 years old and was never considered to be in a flood zone until several years ago. Now, she said flooding has become expected, even for the youngest members of her household.
“My daughter commented, she was like ‘Oh, is this storm? Are the waters going to come up fast and are we have to be taken out of our beds again at night?’ I mean my children shouldn’t have to worry about that or think about that. Because of the irresponsibility of local officials not mandating building," Wall said.
Mike Wooten is the engineer over the most recent project that proposes building nearly 2,000 homes off Collins-Jollie Road. He has assured homeowners in the area that none of his developments have ever flooded.
“I’ve been in this business for a long time. We take a lot of pride in the fact that we have never flooded anybody. None of our projects have ever had a problem with water in houses, even during major hurricane type events. We have had a few instances where stormwater pipes have been clogged up downstream," Wooten said.
“Mike Wooten wants to say tonight at the meeting that his developments have never been flooded... that’s great. But what about the communities around the one you’ve developed?" Wall said in response to Wooten’s claim.
The Conway Planning and Zoning Commission voted to pass the rezoning request, moving it forward to the city council.
Now, we do want to point out this is a rezoning request to make it possible for larger lots and commercial businesses to be built.
