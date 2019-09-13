FIRST ALERT: Few showers possible through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the best chance of rain is Friday evening, a few afternoon showers and storms are possible this weekend.
The storm threat Friday will slowly wind down after sunset with most areas rain-free to start Saturday morning. We’ll keep some clouds around through the day with the chance of one or two afternoon storms. Temperatures remain seasonably warm as we top out in the middle 80s. Once you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like the 90s.
More of the same Sunday with the small chance of a few more afternoon storms. Most areas remain dry with another round of 80s through the afternoon.
Temperatures slowly warm into early next week with some inland areas hitting 90° by Tuesday. Despite the warming trend, rain chances look to remain slim as the tropical disturbance currently in the Bahamas stays far to our south.
Starting to see signs of our first taste of early Fall-like weather! Temperatures and humidity are set to drop late next week with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.
