FIRST ALERT: Complicated forecast for developing system

The latest information from the National Hurricane Center stated that the disturbance was centered near latitude 24.6 North, longitude 75.2 West and is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph. This general motion is expected to continue with some increase in forward speed through the weekend. On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas today, and along or over the east coast of Florida Saturday and Saturday night. While the system has become a little better organized since the last advisory, it does not yet have a well-defined circulation center.