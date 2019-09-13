FIRST ALERT: Complicated forecast for developing system

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas will likely become Tropical Storm Humberto by the weekend.
The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories and forecasts tracks on “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine”. Advisories and forecast tracks on “Potential Tropical Cyclones” are issued when a developing system is forecast to reach tropical depression or tropical storm strength, but is close enough to land areas to bring potential impacts within 48 hours. This developing system will likely become Humberto on Friday.
The latest information from the National Hurricane Center stated that the disturbance was centered near latitude 24.6 North, longitude 75.2 West and is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph. This general motion is expected to continue with some increase in forward speed through the weekend. On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas today, and along or over the east coast of Florida Saturday and Saturday night. While the system has become a little better organized since the last advisory, it does not yet have a well-defined circulation center.
Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the central portions of the Florida east coast.
There is a large amount of uncertainly in the forecast track of this developing system. A lot of the future forecast will depend on where it develops and how strong it becomes.
If the area of development is more toward the central or north Bahamas, a track closer to the Florida east coast and potentially near or off the Carolina coast would be most likely through early next week.
If the system develops further south, it would likely remain weaker and potentially pass near or over Florida and potentially into the Gulf of Mexico.
Both of these scenarios are possible right now, and a more clear picture likely will not develop until a well defined circulation develops.
It’s still way too soon to determine any potential impacts to the Carolinas. IF, Humberto were to deliver any impacts to the area it would not be before Tuesday of next week. All areas from the Carolina coast through Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico need to stay alert to this developing system.
