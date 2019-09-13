Father accused of exposing himself to teacher while on St. James High School’s campus

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The father of two students at St. James High School is accused of exposing himself to a teacher while on campus.
George Ferrell was arrested and charged on Tuesday with indecent exposure and second-degree assault and battery.
A police report states that the teacher contacted Ferrell to discuss issues with his son. She told officers that during the phone call, Ferrell made vulgar statements toward her.
According to the police report, there was another instance when Ferrell went to the school to pay a fine and went to the teacher’s office.
Ferrell is accused of making more vulgar statements to the teacher, and then closed the door, unzipped his pants and exposed himself to her.
The police report states that Ferrell’s daughter then came into the office and the teacher asked the daughter to get her father out of the office.
At some point, Ferrell also grabbed the teacher’s buttocks, according to the police report.
The teacher told officers that after that incident, Ferrell called her multiple times and asked her vulgar questions.
He is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
