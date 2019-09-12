Two charged with murder after person found dead inside Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police have arrested two men in connection with a homicide investigation that began after a welfare check led to the discovery of a body inside a home.
According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, 33-year-old Kyle Todd Townsend, of Lumberton, was charged Wednesday night with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary.
Also charged was 28-year-old Tyler Strickland, also of Lumberton. He faces counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary.
Both men are scheduled for court appearances Thursday morning.
Officers were called to a home at 205 West 17th St., around 5:17 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check after getting a report that a back door had been kicked in and someone possibly injured, the release stated.
Police did find the door kicked in and person dead inside the home, according to the release. The victim has to been positively identified due to injuries and has been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh for an autopsy and positive identification.
