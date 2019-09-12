Suspect Search: Authorities say a thief broke into a home and stole the loot while it was all recorded

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a thief broke into a home and stole the loot. Little did he know it was all being recorded. Plus allegations of a verbal fight turns into alleged road rage.
Horry County police are trying to find Shane Randall Linville.
Last month, officers responded to S.C. 707 in reference to a burglary. The victim told police a man entered her home through the front door and stole multiple items.
The victim reviewed her in-home camera footage, which showed a white male with tattoos enter through the front door, go directly to her room and leave shortly after with a suitcase. The woman said her suitcase, about $500 worth of jewelry and 10 blank checks are missing.
Linville is charged with burglary in the first and third degree. He’s 29 years old and has a last known address of Kiskadee Loop in Conway.
Horry County police are also looking for Felicia McGill .
Last June, officers responded to 6 Paddock Road in reference to what was originally dispatched as a traffic accident. The victims later said they were assaulted.
One victim said she and McGill got into an argument. Afterward, she said she and a second victim got into a car and started to leave.
The first victim said McGill started backing her vehicle down Paddock Road and quickly sped toward her in her vehicle. That victim said McGill plowed into the vehicle she was in and in the process the suspect rolled her vehicle.
According to the woman, McGill grabbed some paperwork from her vehicle and then took off.
Officers were able to find some other paperwork inside McGill’s vehicle that matched the information given by that victim..
McGill is charged with first-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. She’s 25 years old and has a last known address of Farmers Road in Loris.
