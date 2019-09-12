Sheriff: Lengthy investigation leads to 2 drug arrests in Darlington County

“Investigators completed a lengthy investigation into the selling of illegal drugs at a home on Jones Rd. and arrested two individuals” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Investigators were able to locate and seize approximately 146 grams of methamphetamine, 2.9 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of marijuana, 14 ecstasy pills, 15 suboxone strips, a .22 caliber hand gun and $1,000 in cash.”