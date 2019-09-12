Sheriff: Lengthy investigation leads to 2 drug arrests in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are behind bars after deputies said they seized drugs, a gun and money from a Darlington County home.
Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Unit and deputies assigned to the Special Incident Response Team served a search warrant Wednesday morning on a home on Jones Street.
“Investigators completed a lengthy investigation into the selling of illegal drugs at a home on Jones Rd. and arrested two individuals” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Investigators were able to locate and seize approximately 146 grams of methamphetamine, 2.9 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of marijuana, 14 ecstasy pills, 15 suboxone strips, a .22 caliber hand gun and $1,000 in cash.”
Deputies arrested 35-year-old Robert Keith Ham and 32-year-old April Mae Herring.
Both are currently at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting criminal charges.
