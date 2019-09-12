Robeson County man out on bond for murder arrested again following shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Shannon man who was currently out on bond for murder is back in custody following a shooting earlier this month in Robeson County, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jody Lee Hunt Jr., was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. The charge stems from a Sept. 4 shooting at Thunder Valley Oasis Store in Red Springs.
Hunt is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.5 million secured bond, the release stated.
The suspect had been out on bond for not only the murder charge, but also a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to authorities. He is also on probation for a conviction of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries that occurred in 2017.
On Feb. 4, 2018, Hunt was injured in a shooting that left two others dead.
The 911 center received a call about a person shot at Charlie Drive and Rennert Road at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, according to a previous RCSO news release. Deputies arrived at 2:34 a.m. and found a person shot.
According to the release, there was a disturbance between two neighbors in reference to loud music that happened at Cousins Mobile Home Park. Both parties left their homes and ran up to each other about a quarter-mile down the road at the intersection.
An argument started and gunshots were exchanged between Dakota Hunt and Scott Chavis, the release states. Chavis, 47, died at the scene and Hunt, 18, died while in transport to the hospital.
Jody Hunt was listed as Dakota Hunt’s brother. He also opened fire during the incident.
