WATCH LIVE: Question remains whether Tammy Moorer will testify in husband Sidney Moorer’s trial

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Jurors will return to the courtroom Thursday morning to hear from more witnesses in day three of testimony in Sidney Moorer’s kidnapping trial.
Moorer is charged in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. He previously went to trial for kidnapping in 2016, which ended with a hung jury.
His wife, Tammy Moorer, was found guilty of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Jail records showed that Tammy Moorer, who has been housed at the Lee Correctional Institution in Greenwood since her conviction, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. She is listed as still incarcerated Thursday morning.
It is not known if she will testify in her husband’s trial.
The trial is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. WMBF News will have a camera in the courtroom and will livestream the proceedings. WATCH LIVE HERE:
