Police capture man wanted in connection to June stabbing
Lee Ander Vereen (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | September 11, 2019 at 8:38 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 8:39 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man on Wednesday who they said stabbed another person back in June.

Lee Ander Vereen5, 53, is charged with attempted murder.

According to a police report, officers were called to Bombing Range Road in the Longs area where they found a victim with numerous injuries. The victim was taken to Seacoast Medical Center where they were treated and released.

The victim told officers that they got into a physical fight with Vereen and then at some point he pulled out a knife and used it, the police report states.

Vereen was featured in WMBF News’ Suspect Search segment.

He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

