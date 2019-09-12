Police capture man wanted in connection to June stabbing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man on Wednesday who they said stabbed another person back in June.
Lee Ander Vereen5, 53, is charged with attempted murder.
According to a police report, officers were called to Bombing Range Road in the Longs area where they found a victim with numerous injuries. The victim was taken to Seacoast Medical Center where they were treated and released.
The victim told officers that they got into a physical fight with Vereen and then at some point he pulled out a knife and used it, the police report states.
Vereen was featured in WMBF News’ Suspect Search segment.
He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.