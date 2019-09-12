Neighbor complaints lead to drug arrests in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A lengthy investigation into suspicious activity led to the arrests of three people Thursday morning in North Myrtle Beach.
The investigation centered around two homes, one in the 4000-block of Birchwood Street and another in 500-block of 38th Avenue South. Neighbors near the homes complained to police about suspicious activity.
Detectives with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety executed search on the homes, which they said are owned by Joseph Green Ridoutte.
Detectives arrested and charged three people in the case:
Joseph Green Ridoutte is charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Wesley Deane Stiller is charged with five counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Benjamine James Nikao Ehret is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
All three are in the North Myrtle Beach Jail awaiting bond.
