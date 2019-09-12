Lake City police arrest 11 suspects during major drug investigation

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly a dozen people were taken into custody during a major drug investigation in Lake City.
During the past few days, police executed four search warrants and served 37 felony drug warrants on 11 suspects.
The suspects in case face several charges including distribution of meth, distribution of cocaine and distribution of heroin.
Officers said so far, they have seized more than $4,500 in cash, several grams of meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, prescription pills and a firearm.
Investigators said several of the suspects are repeat offenders, some of which are currently on probation or parole.
More arrests and warrants are expected during the investigation.
