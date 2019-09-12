Grand Strand restaurant raises over $28K for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach area restaurant is donating 100 percent of its revenue from Wednesday dinner sales to Bahamas relief efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian.
According to a press release, Hook & Barrel’s goal for its Sept. 11 fundraiser was $20,000. The restaurant raised approximately $28,735.48, which will be entirely donated to the Caribbean Youth Network.
"I am overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of our community," said owner Heidi Vukov. "I'm also so very proud of every member of our staff at Hook & Barrel and Croissants, who participated in creating an incredible vibe for the event."
The Caribbean Youth Network is an organization reaching out to underserved communities in the islands. There are an estimated 13,000 homes now totally uninhabitable following Dorian and some 60,000 people that need food and clean drinking water, the release stated.
