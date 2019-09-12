First Alert: Summer heat continues, a few storms arrive Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continues for Thursday after another mild and foggy start for some. Temperatures will quickly climb throughout the day into the mid-upper 80s on the beaches. The highs will hit the lower 90s in the Pee Dee with the heat index making temperatures feel like the mid-upper 90s throughout the day.
A weak cold front will provide showers and storms to our north today. While we will stay dry today, a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out for Scotland and Robeson Counties. We should see the impacts of that weak front hold off until Friday.
Friday will be another warm and humid day with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the beaches to the lower 90s inland. That weak cold front will interact with the humidity bringing back a few scattered showers and storms by Friday afternoon. While the chances are in the forecast, most of us should remain dry for Friday. It’s only a 30% chance of rain.
Tropical moisture will work back into the area on Saturday and Sunday as a tropical disturbances works closer to Florida. While there are no direct impacts to the Carolinas at this time, increased moisture will keep the rain chances around for the weekend. For now, we are keeping Saturday and Sunday at 20%. We will have to change the chances once we learn more about the disturbance later today.
