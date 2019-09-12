FIRST ALERT: Forecast track issued for developing system near the Bahamas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas will likely become Tropical Storm Humberto very soon.
The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories and forecasts tracks on “Potential Tropical Cylone Nine”. Advisories and forecast tracks on “Potential Tropical Cyclones” are issued when a developing system is forecast to reach tropical depression or tropical storm strength, but is close enough to land areas to bring potential impacts within 48 hours. This developing system will likely become Humberto later tonight or some time on Friday.
According to the first advisory from the National Hurricane Center, soon-to-be-Humberto was centered near latitude 23.7 North, longitude 74.8 West. The system is expected to move toward the northwest near 8 mph, and this motion is forecast to continue during the next 2 days. On this track, the system is anticipated to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the east coast of central Florida on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is forecast to become tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so.
The system is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the northwest Bahamas on Friday and Saturday. Significant storm surge is not expected in the northwest Bahamas from this system.
The system could bring tropical-storm-force winds and rainfall to portions of the Florida east coast over the weekend.
There is a large amount of uncertainly in the forecast track of this developing system. A lot of the future forecast will depend on where it develops and how strong it becomes.
If the area of development is more toward the central or north Bahamas, a track closer to the Florida east coast and potentially near or off the Carolina coast would be most likely through early next week.
If the system develops further south, it would likely remain weaker and potentially pass near or over Florida and potentially into the Gulf of Mexico.
Both of these scenarios are possible right now, and a more clear picture likely will not develop until a well defined circulation develops.
It’s still way too soon to determine any potential impacts to the Carolinas. IF, Humberto were to deliver any impacts to the area it would not be before Tuesday of next week. All areas from the Carolina coast through Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico need to stay alert to this developing system.
