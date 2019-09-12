FIRST ALERT: Forecast track issued for developing system near the Bahamas

According to the first advisory from the National Hurricane Center, soon-to-be-Humberto was centered near latitude 23.7 North, longitude 74.8 West. The system is expected to move toward the northwest near 8 mph, and this motion is forecast to continue during the next 2 days. On this track, the system is anticipated to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the east coast of central Florida on Saturday.