FIRST ALERT: A few pop up storms later today
A few showers and storms Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold | September 12, 2019 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 4:16 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend with a few showers and storms at times.

This afternoon will see temperatures returning to the mid 80s at the beach and to near 90 across the Pee Dee. A few pop up showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening, but with rain chances only at 30%, many areas will stay dry.

More of the same is on tap through the weekend with temperatures both days well into the 80s at the beach and near 90 across the Pee Dee. A few showers and storms will once again be possible on Saturday.

