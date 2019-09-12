Dispute between two families leads to Lumberton shooting; one arrested, charged

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man was arrested this week for a shooting that was the result of a dispute between two families, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Alexander Thomas was arrested Tuesday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
Thomas was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond.
His charges stem from a Sept. 2 shooting in the 300 block or Gardenia Drive in the Lumberton area, the release stated. When deputies arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, according to authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at (910) 671-3170.
