Women found dead in submerged vehicle in Robeson County identified

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified three women who were found dead inside a submerged vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the town of Maxton.
Sgt. Cody Smith with the North Carolina Highway Patrol identified the victims as Danielle Locklear, 30, Anastacia Locklear, 24, and Tiffany Goines, 26.
The Two Hill Fire Department and Lumberton Rescue Squad responded to Maxton Pond after a 911 caller alerted them to a possible car in the water.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said evidence at the scene led authorities to believe the car became submerged as the result of a traffic-related incident.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
