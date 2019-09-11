SCHP: 1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Marlboro County

SCHP: 1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Marlboro County
By WMBF News Staff | September 11, 2019 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 4:16 PM

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Troopers responded around 1:45 p.m. to the intersection of S.C. 381 and New Bridge Road.

Investigators said the tractor-trailer was driving north on S.C. 381 while a 2001 Chevy truck was traveling south.

They said the truck tried to make a left turn onto New Bridge Road when it turned in front of the tractor-trailer and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the truck died at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.

The tractor-trailer driver was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.