Savannah, city leaders celebrate Phase Two of Savannah’s Playground

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate Phase Two of Savannah’s Playground.
The new additions to park include a fence around the playground, a fenced in pond and around $400,000 worth of new equipment.
Savannah’s Playground, which officially opened Labor Day 2016, features ADA-approved playground equipment and structures designed to provide children of all abilities the opportunity for social interaction.
It is located at Grand Park, next to Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium and across from The Market Common.
The playground is named after Savannah Thompson. She was born with Williams Syndrome, a condition that presents development delays and other challenges.
Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes led the charge in raising millions of dollars for the playground.
Both Rhodes and Thompson were there for the dedication.
“It’s been quite an honor to name this for you. And it’s your job since you live so close to here, is be the one that is the guardian of this playground,” Rhodes said to Thompson.
“I will,” Thompson replied.
Current mayor Brenda Bethune also spoke about the importance of having the playground in the Myrtle Beach community.
“This playground also represents the city’s continued investment in our children. Which is an investment in our future. That is what today represents,” Bethune said.
The ceremony started at 10 a.m., and there was a moment of silence at 10:03 a.m. when United Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania on 9/11 18 years ago.
