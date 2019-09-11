Robeson County student charged after bringing a gun to school, according to administrators

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A student at a Robeson County high school is facing charges after bringing a weapon to school, according to school officials.
A letter from Purnell Sweet High School Principal Clyde Levine states administrators received a tip on Tuesday that a student may have a weapon on campus.
The student was found and detained, and the school resource officer found the gun in his possession, the letter stated.
“The school was not forced to go on lockdown because administrators and law enforcement were able to secure the weapon immediately,” according to Levine’s letter. “In addition to criminal charges for having a weapon on campus, the school will adhere to all relevant laws, policies and general statutes.”
Levine expressed his gratitude to the students who reported the incident.
