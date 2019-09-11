Remembering 9/11: TSA’s emotional tribute includes real-time audio of attacks

Norma Molina, of San Antonio, Texas, leaves flowers by the names of firefighters from Engine 33 at the September 11 Memorial, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in New York. Her boyfriend Robert Edward Evans, a member of Engine 33, was killed in the north tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By WBRC Staff | September 11, 2019

(WBRC) - It’s been 18 years since horrific terrorists attacks impacted our country in a way we’ll never forget.

Since 2001, September 11th has become a day full of memorials and tributes around the country after nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes were flown into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and a fourth plane was crashed in Pennsylvania.

TSA released a tribute video in 2018 that includes actual audio of first responders, air traffic controllers, dispatch personnel, airline employees, citizens, pilots and terrorists.

The video has more than 1 million views and is being shared at a viral rate again this year. You can watch it below.

*Disclaimer: The video includes some adult language.*

