Person found dead inside Lumberton home; police talking to person of interest

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a Lumberton home Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department, officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 200 block of W. 17th Street after receiving information that a person may be injured after a back door was kicked in.
Police found one person dead inside the residence and evidence at the scene suggests foul play, the release states.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. Police said they are talking with a person of interest in the case.
If you have any information, contact Det. Dereck Evans or David Williford with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
