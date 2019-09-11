Myrtle Beach Fire Department receives new helmet cams

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is adding new equipment to its growing list of technology.
Firefighters are now using new helmet cameras just put in service last week.
Footage from the fire department’s newest helmet cameras show the tense moments inside the flames, capturing the battle against a blaze.
“It goes right on the brim of our helmets and it’s supposed to withstand probably at least 100 plus degrees,” said Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
These cameras act as a second set of eyes for firefighters, using footage of a real-life situation to evaluate a fire response or reveal details crews may not have noticed while fighting fires.
“This gives us a little more detail inside a burning building, or a car accident or something like that. That we can see things we might not have seen before. We can point those out and use them as training tools down the road to keep us better prepared,” said Evans.
The footage also acts as a training tool. The department now has three brand new helmet cams that will be used across the city’s fire stations. That’s in addition to the Go-Pro, drone and vehicle cameras the department also uses while on scene.
“All of that stuff together helps us kind of put the pieces together and maybe if we’re doing an investigation or something, it catches something that we didn’t see at the time and we can use that to help further our investigation," said Evans.
The cameras cost a couple hundred dollars each. Evans said the goal is to grow with technology, and get more here in the future.
