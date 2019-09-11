Man charged in 2018 Food Lion murder in Longs released on bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man charged in connection to an August 2018 murder at a Longs Food Lion is out on bond, according to jail records.
Rodney Gore, 24, was released Tuesday night from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after a $50,000 bond was set on a charge of accessory before the fact to a felony.
Witness statements placed Gore at the scene of the Aug.15, 2018, shooting in the supermarket’s parking lot, according to Horry County police.
Investigators allege Gerard Celentano, 57, was robbed and fatally shot while he waited to pick up his wife from work. Celentano’s family has filed a lawsuit against the grocery store chain, claiming store personnel didn’t take adequate steps to keep the premises safe for customers and employees.
The deadly Food Lion shooting and robbery was part of a crime spree that swept through the Carolinas on Aug. 15.
