Lawsuit claims excessive force by Myrtle Beach police in deadly officer-involved shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of Myrtle Beach and two Myrtle Beach police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting.
The lawsuit is being brought by the estate of Jarvis Omar Hayes. He was shot in September 2017 by officers at the Mystic Sea Hotel on Ocean Boulevard and died five days later.
Police pulled him over for driving erratically, but then at one point they said he hit on of the officer’s and pinned his leg between two vehicles. As the officer tried to free his leg, his fellow officers fired on the driver to force him to stop accelerating, according to a State Law Enforcement Division report.
The lawsuit claims that the officers involved, Myrtle Beach police officers Drew Fox and Justin Liebert, used excessive force and denied Hayes’ right of due process of law.
“The defendants used excessive force by firing gunshots to subdue Plaintiff’s deceased when same was not necessary and causing the deceased to die,” the lawsuit states.
The plaintiff is seeking money in an amount that will be determined by the courts.
