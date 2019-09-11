Investigators release sketch of man wanted in weekend assault in Darlington County

DALRINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a weekend assault.
According to a DCSO press release, the assault happened Saturday night near the intersection of East Billy Farrow Highway and Auburn School Road.
A sketch of the suspect was produced by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division’s forensic art unit.
The man is described as a light skin black male with a cross tattoo on his neck and a well-defined jaw line. Investigators said he may have injuries to his left shoulder and chest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or (843) 624-1061.
Tips can also be sent in to Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling (888) CRIME-SC or clicking here.
