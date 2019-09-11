Grand Strand pauses to commemorate 9/11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand community took time on Wednesday to remember the lives lost 18 years ago in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
In Myrtle Beach, members of Rolling Thunder gathered on George Bishop Parkway at the U.S. 17 Bypass bridge and displayed American flags.
A similar display was held on the Conway Main Street Bridge by veterans with the American Legion Post of Conway.
Firefighters with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, decked out in full gear, honored the members of the FDNY by climbing the 10 stories of the Yachtsman hotel 11 times, signifying the 110-story Twin Towers.
Also on Wednesday, Coastal Carolina Shields, a group of over 1,000 retired law enforcement officers living in the Carolinas, held its annual 9/11 ceremony at Simply Southern Smokehouse in Myrtle Beach.
In New York, victims’ relatives assembled at ground zero, where the observance began with a moment of silence and the tolling of bells at 8:46 a.m. — the exact time a hijacked plane slammed into the World Trade Center’s north tower.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.