Florence County man arrested for allegedly molesting two children over two years

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Blackburg man was arrested this week for allegedly molesting two children over the course of two years.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old John David March was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of buggery and one count of incest.
Investigators state that between Aug. 1, 2014 and Oct. 1, 2016, Marsh allegedly sexually molested two children under the age of 14 on multiple occasions in Florence County.
One of the children was eight years old when the abuse began, according to the press release.
March is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.
