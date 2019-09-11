First Alert: Heat continues, very little relief expected

We are keeping our eyes on some tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico for the end of the weekend. While models do not have a grip on the system entirely, some moisture from a low pressure system could provide a few additional showers for Sunday and possibly into Monday. As of now, those chances are still low at 20% for the end of the weekend forecast. Regardless of that system, we do know the chances of above average temperatures look to continue well into the middle and end of September. Shew!