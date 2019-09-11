First Alert: Heat continues, very little relief expected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are waking up to another warm start with some patchy fog in the Pee Dee. Temperatures inland are cooler as anticipated this morning with readings still in the mid 70s along the beaches.
As we head into the afternoon hours, another day of heat is expected. While temperatures will be in the mid 80s on the beaches, the heat index will still climb into the low-mid 90s at times today. While it’s tolerable, it’s still not ideal for those wanting some fall-like temperatures. Highs in the Pee Dee will be steamy once again with readings in the lower 90s and the heat index approaching the upper 90s at times this afternoon.
More of the same is expected through Friday with highs sticking in the mid 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s inland. We will see humidity increase by the end of the work week and into the weekend. This will prompt an isolated rain chance for Friday afternoon and into Saturday but most locations will remain dry at this time.
We are keeping our eyes on some tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico for the end of the weekend. While models do not have a grip on the system entirely, some moisture from a low pressure system could provide a few additional showers for Sunday and possibly into Monday. As of now, those chances are still low at 20% for the end of the weekend forecast. Regardless of that system, we do know the chances of above average temperatures look to continue well into the middle and end of September. Shew!
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.