Deal Diva: Shopping discounts apps you can use

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This is the time when shoppers are especially keen on finding the best deals and rewards for buying. Deal Diva Christel Bell found three great apps that help shoppers save a penny or two.
Rakuten works with roughly 2,500 retailers. Shoppers can earn money back for essentially allowing the app to view and track their shopping. The company earns a commission from the retailer when you purchase something and shares a small bit with you in form of a check or Paypal deposit. The app is free for IOS and Android.
The app called FLIPP brings shoppers the latest weekly ads, deals, and coupons from more than 2,000 retailers like Walmart, Aldi, CVS, and more. Features include the ability to find ads, saved offers, shopping lists, and loyalty cards in one place. That way shoppers don’t have to scramble at the checkout. The app is also free for download.
Shopkick lets users earn rewards and free gift cards from places like Walmart, Target, Amazon, and more, just for shopping. Walk into the participating stores and open the app to earn so-called “kicks.” Sometimes they can be earned by simply scanning barcodes and not even making purchases. Users who actually buy items can earn more. The app is free for IOS and Android.
