Conway man gets 20 years in infant son’s shaking death

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a Conway man to 20 years in prison for the shaking death of his infant son, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Demond Marquise Hannah, 22, pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse on Tuesday before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge William Seals.
In October 2018, Hannah was watching the child while the child’s mother was gone from the home. The child became unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to Conway Medical Center before being airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was later removed from life support, the release states.
Officials said the child had injuries consistent with having been violently shaken.
“Any murder is horrific, but the murder of a child is especially tragic. I am grateful that we were able to achieve some measure of justice for this young victim. Thank you to Conway Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and MUSC for their assistance in this case,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, a senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
