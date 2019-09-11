City disapproves Facebook post showing Lumberton employees mocking deaf, hard of hearing

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The city of Lumberton said it disapproves of what officials called an “unfortunate video” that was posted on Facebook by two 911 dispatchers.
The video was posted on one of their personal Facebook pages and has since been taken down.
The video shows one dispatcher acting as a reporter during Hurricane Dorian and the second one is using incorrect sign language and appears to be mocking interpreters that are used during Hurricane Dorian news briefings.
“The employee who posted the video has removed it, though we realize it has been disseminated, and both employees have made public apologies,” the city said in a statement. “We consider this to have been a serious error in judgement by two otherwise excellent employees.”
The city said the matter is being handled administratively. Officials also said that training from the North Carolina Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will be required by all employees in the department in order to prevent a recurrence and to provide greater awareness in general.
“The City of Lumberton attempts to support the deaf and hard of hearing in every way, and even has a service committee the sole purpose of which is to advance the causes of all persons with disabilities,” according the city’s statement on the matter.
