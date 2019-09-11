AP: Dan Bishop wins special election for NC-9 house seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Associated Press says Republican Dan Bishop has won the special election for the house seat in North Carolina’s ninth congressional district.
Bishop’s main opponent was Democrat Dan McCready. Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith were also candidates in the special election for the house seat that has been vacant for months.
In regards to voter turnout, state board of elections officials said there were approximately 506,000 eligible voters in the ninth Congressional District.
On Tuesday evening, the North Carolina State Board of Elections held a special meeting and approved to extend voting at precinct 220 in Mecklenburg County by 25 minutes until 7:55 p.m. due to a leak in a stove at the polling location. The gas leak at the precinct forced people to evacuate for about 25 minutes around 5 p.m.
The 25-minute extension was for Precinct 220 only. (Mint Hill Masonic Lodge #742, 10224 Lawyers Rd, Mint Hill).
The NCSBE held a previous special meeting call at 6:15 p.m. to discuss consider the request made by NCGOP and Dan Bishop to extend voting for a precinct in Union County after a wrong address for one precinct was reportedly posted on the county board of elections website.
The meeting ended with no board member making any motion to extend the voting at that one precinct.
State officials ordered the special election after finding evidence of ballot fraud in the 2018 election.
Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence returned to North Carolina for a final stump Monday night ahead of the hotly-contested special election.
McCready is a military veteran and solar energy entrepreneur. Bishop has worked as a lawyer for years and currently serves in the state senate. Last month, the two leading candidates took part in a special debate hosted by WBTV and the Charlotte Observer.
Four counties that closed early voting because of Hurricane Dorian are getting a make-up day to vote early, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced Friday.
The counties of Bladen, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland in the Congressional District 9 special election were closed for certain portions of the one-stop early voting period. The move came after Bishop and McCready called on the state board of elections to extend early voting due to Dorian’s impact on the Carolinas.
Bishop called for an extension of early voting into Saturday due to the effects of the hurricane that forced many poll sites to suspend voting.
McCready issued a statement Thursday afternoon calling on the state board of elections for expanded early voting.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections launched a website on Wednesday to keep voters informed about the effects of Hurricane Dorian on ongoing elections in the 3rd Congressional District, the 9th Congressional District and the city of Charlotte.
The site, www.ncsbe.gov/VotingandDisasters, included county-by-county information on closings of one-stop early voting sites and county boards of elections offices, along with additional information for voters.
The board acknowledged that many counties with elections on Tuesday, Sept. 10, had announced that their early voting sites will be closed for parts of this week because of anticipated effects from Hurricane Dorian.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved