WATCH LIVE: Day one of testimony in Sidney Moorer’s retrial on kidnapping charge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Sidney Moorer, the man accused in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis, is on trial for a second time on a kidnapping charge.
Day one of testimony is set to begin on Tuesday. It took less than a day for the prosecution and defense to pick a jury in a high-profile kidnapping case.
Moorer’s first kidnapping trial ended with a hung jury in June 2016. His wife, Tammy Moorer, was found guilty of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Sidney Moorer is currently serving a 10-year sentence for obstruction of justice charges for impeding the investigation into Elvis’ disappearance.
