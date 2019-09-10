Residents express disapproval of a nearly 2,000 home development

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A quiet two-lane road on the outskirts of Conway could soon be packed with homes and traffic.
Collins-Jollie Road is surrounded by hundreds of acres of trees, wetlands and the sound of the occasional car driving by. But this won’t be the case for long as Collins Jolly Holding Inc. plans to develop just under 2,000 homes on 673 acres of the 822-acre parcel.
“We’ve been working with city staff now for about three months coming through and coming into this plan with a lot of input from city staff and I’d like to thank them for their help in getting us to this point," said Mike Wooten who works with DDC Engineering and headed the meeting.
He answered questions from a crowd of people who mostly disapproved of the plan to develop.
“I used to live in Carolina Forest. What do you think I got out of there? I moved to Conway to be in the country. Peaceful living set back. Not another Carolina Forest," one man yelled during the meeting.
Dennis Crigler said he lives in a neighborhood that backs up to the proposed development. He said he didn’t expect this.
“We had no idea they were talking about putting in up to 2,000 homes right there on Collins Jollie," Crigler said.
He and others at the meeting expressed concerns surrounding stormwater and drainage issues as well as traffic.
“Long Avenue, as someone pointed out, just recently, last week, was closed. That is probably the main road that most of the people use. It closed due to the flooding. It floods anytime we get heavy rain,” Crigler said.
Wooten said less water will leave the parcel of land once developed than it currently does and many questioned how that’s possible
"Less water will leave this project when this project is built in a designed storm event than leaves it today. The way you do that is you build sufficient drainage features on the project, one, to slow the water down, two, to store the water long enough to allow the downstream water to dissipate,” Wooten explained.
Barbara Eisenhardt is a Conway resident and said her biggest concern is how this development will affect the city of Conway as a whole, not just Collins Jollie Road.
“I do live in the city of Conway, so ultimately it does impact all of us. Because if taxes go up to pay for that infrastructure that’s a tax burden on all of us," Eisenhardt said.
Wooten said more information on this development will be known at the Planning Commission meeting on Thursday.
