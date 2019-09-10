Police arrest man accused of setting his father’s Myrtle Beach area home on fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars, accused of trying to set his father’s home on fire.
Travis Johnson, 42, faces attempted murder and second-degree arson charges.
The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue were called Sunday to a home on Calypso Drive in the Myrtle Beach area after a man called 911 and claimed that his son set his home on fire.
Officers and firefighters on the scene investigated and found that the fire was suspicious in nature, according to a police report.
Police located Johnson and arrested him.
He remains at J. Reuben Long Detention under no bond.
