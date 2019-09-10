Pawleys Island leaders vote to spend $2.8M on beach renourishment project

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Pawleys are moving forward with a much-needed beach renourishment project.
During a Monday night meeting, town leaders voted in favor of the project that would bring more than 1.1 million cubic yards of sand. It will cost the town $2.8 million and will be paid over the next 15 years.
Town leaders hope to start the project on October 1, pending approval by the state. The project will start in the south end and crews will work their way up past the Pawleys Island Pier.
Pawleys Island is a narrow barrier island. In some places, it’s no more than 150 to 200 feet wide, and the storms over the last few years have played a major role in the width of the island becoming less and less.
Hurricane Dorian didn’t help when it washed about three-and-a-half feet of sand onto roadways.
A land and water survey will be done on Tuesday to determine exactly how much sand was lost during Dorian. It should be completed by the end of the week.
