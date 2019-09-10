Parties reach settlement in remaining lawsuits involving late former Horry County detective

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Court documents show that the two remaining lawsuits involving the late former Horry County police detective Allen Large have been settled.
Online federal court records show an order of dismissal was filed on August 30 in the cases for Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4.
The remaining lawsuits were set to go to trial in September, but that has been canceled, according to federal court records.
The women in these cases alleged that their civil rights were violated and claim negligence and gross negligence on the part of the Horry County Police Department.
They allege the county and the HCPD needed to “exercise control of Detective Large prior to his alleged misconduct occurring from January 2015 to December 2015.”
Large, who died on Jan. 10, 2018, worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.
The former detective denied sexually assaulting anyone, though he admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.
The suits were against the HCPD, the county itself, former police chief Saundra Rhodes, and former deputy chief Scott Rutherford.
“The Court having been advised by counsel for the parties that the above action has been settled as to defendants Scott Rutherford, William Squires, and Dale Buchanan,” according to the court documents.
But the documents show that if the settlement is not completed within 60 days then the plaintiffs can petition the court to reopen the case and restore it to the calendar.
