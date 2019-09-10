Jury selection underway in deadly Crescom bank robbery federal trial

For each potential juror, Harwell asked if the juror’s answers to two previous questionnaires were still true. The second questionnaire was the most case-related, specifically diving critically into each potential juror’s views on the death penalty. Harwell also determined if each potential juror could hand down the the death penalty or life in prison without parole, if Council is found guilty, based solely on facts and evidence brought fourth in trial. Harwell then asked any follow-up questions he had to a juror’s questionnaire answers.