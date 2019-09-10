Florence County deputies make arrest in armed robbery case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to an alleged armed robbery last month Florence County.
William Porter Lester III was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of kidnapping.
Around Aug. 17, Lester III entered a store on E. Howe Springs Road and demanded money from two clerks while armed with a gun, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Lester III got into a physical altercation with one of the clerks before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
According to the release, one of the clerks was injured during the altercation and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lester III is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
