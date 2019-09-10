FIRST ALERT: Watching three areas in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three areas in the tropics are being watched for potential tropical development.
Today is the peak of hurricane season. There is more likely to be a named tropical storm or hurricane in the Atlantic today than any other day of the year.
While Gabrielle has faded in the north Atlantic, several other areas are being monitored.
AREA 1
Shower and thunderstorm activity near the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent Atlantic waters has increased since yesterday. Limited development of this disturbance is expected during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward across the Bahamas. However, environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system moves over the Florida Straits and into the Gulf of Mexico late this week and this weekend. Regardless of development, this disturbance will produce periods of locally heavy rainfall across the Bahamas through Thursday, and across Florida on Friday and continuing into the weekend. The chance of development is just 10% over the next two days and 30% over the next 5 days.
AREA 2
A weak area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave located about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although some slight development of this system is possible today or Wednesday, by Thursday, upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. This disturbance is expected to move slowly westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean for the next several days. The chance of development is 20% through the next few days.
AREA 3
A tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is expected to move quickly westward during the next several days. Some slow development is possible over the weekend when the system is a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. The chance of development through 5 days is 20%, but will likely increase.
