FIRST ALERT: Late summer heat drags on

Warm temperatures continue this week. (Source: WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold | September 10, 2019 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 3:41 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot temperatures and humidity will keep the summer season going strong through the weekend.

Tonight will see mostly clear skies with a few areas of fog. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70s by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will climb quick on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon readings will reach the middle and upper 80s at the beach and to near 90 across the Pee Dee. Once again, the humidity will send the heat index into the upper 90s to around 100.

More of the same is on tap each and every day through Friday with daytime temperatures steady in the 80s to near 90. A few pop up showers and storms will be possible by Friday and Saturday, but rain chances are only 20%.

