First Alert: Humidity continues, a few showers possible

Since that front is stalled out, we will not see many effects on the temperature side of things for the middle and end of the work week. Highs will still remain warm with readings in the mid-upper 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s inland. High pressure does look to work in and overpower any systems for Wednesday and Thursday, keeping us dry with no chances of rain. Our next rain chance after today will return on Friday and even then, it’s only a 20% chance of rain. The bigger story will still be the increased humidity as we head into the end of the work week. While it’s not the humidity we experienced for the middle of summer, it still is something that is noticeable. Stay cool out there.