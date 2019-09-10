First Alert: Humidity continues, a few showers possible

A stalled front will bring a few showers to the area this afternoon. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | September 10, 2019 at 4:05 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 4:05 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The humidity continues as we head into the middle of September. A stalled out front is sitting over our area this morning and will provide for a few isolated showers later today as the temperatures remain similar to to what we have seen on Sunday and Monday.

Highs today as mentioned above will reach the upper 80s on the beaches with the lower 90s inland. With the increasing temperatures and the weak front, a few showers will be possible today. It’s important to note that these showers will not be widespread but rather isolated throughout this afternoon. In fact, there is a better chance you don’t see rain today.

Since that front is stalled out, we will not see many effects on the temperature side of things for the middle and end of the work week. Highs will still remain warm with readings in the mid-upper 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s inland. High pressure does look to work in and overpower any systems for Wednesday and Thursday, keeping us dry with no chances of rain. Our next rain chance after today will return on Friday and even then, it’s only a 20% chance of rain. The bigger story will still be the increased humidity as we head into the end of the work week. While it’s not the humidity we experienced for the middle of summer, it still is something that is noticeable. Stay cool out there.

