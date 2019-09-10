Divers confirm body found in car in Robeson County pond

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – There’s an investigation underway after a car was found in a pond in Maxton.
The Two Hill Fire Department and Lumberton Rescue Squad responded Tuesday afternoon to Maxton Pond off Maxton Pond Road after a 911 caller alerted them to a possible car in the water.
Robeson County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis confirmed that divers found a body inside the car.
The sheriff’s office and crime scene investigator has been called to the scene.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.