Troopers shut down I-95 after crash involving hazardous materials

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers have shut down part of I-95 in Florence County while they investigate a crash involving hazardous materials.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a commercial motor vehicle carrying hazardous materials was involved in a collision on I-95 near mile marker 156.
The interstate is shut down in both northbound and southbound lanes.
The highway patrol has put detours in place:
- Northbound detour: Take exit 150 which takes drivers to SC 403. Drivers will make a left onto U.S. 76 and that will bring drivers back out to exit 157 on I-95.
- Southbound detour: Take exit 157 which will take drivers to U.S. 76 then to U.S. 403 and back out onto I-95.
Troopers have not said how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if there are any injuries.
We will bring you updates on the crash as they come into our newsroom at wmbfnews.com
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.