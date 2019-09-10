Construction industry continues to face worker shortage

Myrtle Beach is undoubtedly growing in almost every corner. Industry experts say the shortage itself is not new, but the recent surge in the construction business only adds to the problem. In other words, experts say this is a situation where a booming economy might actually be hurting us. On one hand, there’s a big influx of people moving into the area, therefore the need for more developments is sky high. On the other hand, there’s not enough skilled workers that want to learn the trade. This means contractors are really having to compete to hire the workers they need.