71-year-old driver in good spirits after fiery crash at Myrtle Beach Speedway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A thrilling race came to a heart stopping end at the Myrtle Beach Speedway over the weekend, but thankfully the driver injured in the fiery crash is in good spirits.
“God looks after fools in trucks,” Ed Ray said jokingly from his hospital bed in Myrtle Beach Monday.
His #71 car hit the pit row wall around turn three at Myrtle Beach Speedway Saturday during the Whalen All-American Charger series race.
“You could tell it was an incredible impact when his car hit the wall," said Speedway chaplain Lionel Jewell.
First responders first alerted the public to the incident around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night -- but those at the scene said it took close to 40 minutes for them to extract Ray from the wreckage.
“He’s just like the typical racer," said Myrtle Beach Speedway announcer Bill Hennecy. "'Man I had a bad experience at the track Saturday night but tomorrow is a new day.'”
Ray remains in intensive care at Grand Strand Medical Center with what is believed to be a broken neck, nose, two black eyes and multiple bumps and bruises.
Ray was upright and even cracking a few jokes Monday surrounded by family.
“I believe he’s in good spirits now and when he’s able to he’ll be back at the track walking around and possibly even racing,” Jewell said.
